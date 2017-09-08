Gravel quarry expansion in Pitt Meadows cancelled

Katzie First Nation is celebrating the decision by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to cancel the application for a gravel quarry on Sheridan Hill in Pitt Meadows.

“As a nation, we were not willing to let our rights be further extinguished and we will continue to assert these rights,” said Katzie Chief Susan Miller.

“We must ensure that our traditional territory’s cultural and ecological sites are protected for future generations of the Katzie people, as well as for our friends and neighbors who reside here.”

The Meadows Quarry Application in the Pitt Polder was given approval to expand in December 2010.

The provincial Ministry of Energy and Mines approved it just before Christmas, four months after Lafarge Canada Inc. tweaked its plans to move the mine’s boundary further away from homes.

The changes to the expansion plan followed a heated public meeting between Lafarge and Sheridan Hill residents.

The current gravel mine has enough stone and rock for another 20 years of extraction and covers 54.7 hectares.

The proposed expansion would have allowed Lafarge Canada to continue mining at the site for an additional 10 to 15 years, and follow a “natural draw,” or gully, that exists in the rocky outcrop.

For over 12,000 years, Miller said, the Katzie people have lived in the area surrounding Pitt Meadows, including Sheridan Hill.

“Our territory includes the land from the Pitt and Alouette watersheds down to the land on both sides of the Fraser River in Pitt Meadows, Langley and Barnston Island (Surrey). Our rights, in agreement with neighboring First Nations, include all the natural resources on the land and water in our territory,” she added.

“Sheridan Hill, or semʔent in our language, is our sacred genesis site. Swaneset and his people from whom the Katzie descend, were created at Sheridan Hill; they were the original and only human inhabitants of the land.”

Miller said the Katzie people have suffered emotional damage and demand that the legislative requirements change to recognize their inherent rights.

“The provincial government has committed to true, lasting reconciliation with First Nations in British Columbia. Premier [John ]Horgan has committed to fully adopting and implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People’s (UNDRIP) and the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“We call upon the Honourable Minster Michelle Mungall to bring the principles of the declaration into action by reviewing the legislation and incorporating the Ministers ability to dismiss applications which affect the cultural heritage of First Nations.”