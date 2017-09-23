Great Blue Heron shot in Langley

A Great Blue Heron reportedly had to be euthanized on Friday after it was illegally shot in Langley

The injured heron was taken to the Critter Care Wildlife Society, then taken to the Wildlife Rescue centre in Burnaby, which determined the bird couldn’t stand or defend itself after it suffered a broken right femur.

X-rays showed three pellets fired at the bird, which is a protected species under provincial and federal regulations and has seen its numbers decrease through the years primarily due to human activity.

More to come