PHOTOS & VIDEO: Gunfire erupts in quiet Langley neighbourhood early this morning

Police have 79A Avenue cordoned off after reports of shots just before 5 a.m.

Langley Advance is receiving reports of shots fired in Willoughby early this morning.

An Advance reader is sharing that police have cordoned off a section of 79A Avenue in Langley this morning, around 211th Street, after reports of gunfire.

The incident apparently happened at about 3:45 a.m.

One area resident heard shots fired and a car speeding off around that time.

Traffic along 79A Avenue has been halted.

Details are not yet available from police.

