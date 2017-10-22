PHOTOS & VIDEO: Gunfire erupts in quiet Langley neighbourhood early this morning

Langley Advance is receiving reports of shots fired in Willoughby early this morning.
An Advance reader is sharing that police have cordoned off a section of 79A Avenue in Langley this morning, around 211th Street, after reports of gunfire.
The incident apparently happened at about 3:45 a.m.
WATCH: Video from on scene this morning
One area resident heard shots fired and a car speeding off around that time.
Traffic along 79A Avenue has been halted.
Details are not yet available from police.
