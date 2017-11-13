UPDATE: Gunfire heard in Chilliwack’s Eastern Hillsides

Police temporarily did not let vehicles into neighbourhood near Annis Road behind Unity Christian

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was in the Eastern Hillsides of Chilliwack Monday morning following reports of gunfire in the area.

Up until about 9:30 a.m., police were set up at Unity Christian School allowing vehicles to leave the area but not allowing access.

Mounties responded to “multiple calls” of gunshots in the area above the school, which is closed for Remembrance Day, as early as 2 a.m.

An officer on the scene said when police arrived, they also heard gunfire.

There is a report that one house was struck by a bullet, and a resident found the bullet on a bed.

Others suggested the gunfire may have simply been echoes from hunters nearby.

We just drove down and were told we could not get back up if we left,” said one woman on Facebook.

The ERT officers left the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

More details as they become available.

