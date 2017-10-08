Hall opens for fire protection week

The Pitt Meadows Fire Department will be hosting an open house at the fire hall on Oct. 14 in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.

The hall, at 19240 122A Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature displays from the BC Ambulance Service, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, the RCMP, the CPR Police and the Pitt Meadows Emergency Management Program.

There will be free refreshments and face painting, and a visit by Sparky the Fire Dog.

The theme of Fire Prevention Week 2017, which this year runs from Oct. 8-14, is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!” The campaign is to educate the public about the importance of having a home escape plan, and practicing it.