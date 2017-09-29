Halloween fireworks again in downtown Maple Ridge

Celebrate the Night now in its second year

Maple Ridge will celebrate the night on Oct. 28. (THE NEWS/files)

The Ghost Ridge haunted houses are gone, but Halloween is still worth celebrating.

Saturday, Oct. 28 is when people can Celebrate the Night starting at 5 p.m. and running to 8 p.m., in Memorial Peace Park in downtown Maple Ridge.

Story telling, lanterns, art, music, puppets, dance, pumpkin carving, storytelling, crafts, games and a costume parade are part of the free city celebrations.

The city’s recreation arts manager Yvonne Chui said it’s the second annual Celebrate the Night and this one will have a bit more bang in recognition of Canada’s 150th birthday.

“We’ll have a ton of activities within the three-hour event,” Chui said. “There is something for everybody this year.”

Capping off the night will be fireworks beginning at 8 p.m. They’ll go for about 15 minutes after being set off from the top of the ACT building.

“That means a lot of people can see from all over the city.”

That event marks the final city happening in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is continuing its third annual Scarecrows a Plenty promotion in which businesses decorate a scarecrow and collect donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank.