Harrison Lake East fire now under control

Forestry road closure lifted as of noon Friday; fire danger still ‘high’ and ‘extreme’ in area

The human-caused wildfire on the east side of Harrison Lake is now under control and the forest road will be reopened as of noon on Friday.

The fire is still burning and crews are focusing work on putting out hot spots. The BC Wildfire Service reports the 202-hectare fire located approximately 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs is 40 per cent contained.

“Due to reduced fire activity and recent progress made by firefighting crews, the BC Wildfire Service will be rescinding the Area Restriction Order and forest service road closure that were implemented on July 2,” said a statement issued Thursday.

The orders will no longer be in effect as of noon on July 28 at which point members of the public may once again use the Harrison East Forest Service Road.

Although the status of the Harrison Lake East fire is now classified as “under control” and no further spread of the fire is expected, the BC Wildfire Service reminds people that it remains an active wildfire and they should exercise caution while travelling in the area.

The Harrison Lake East fire is human-caused and is under investigation. The fire danger ratings in the area are “high” and “extreme” so so people participating in recreational activities around Harrison Lake are reminded to be careful.

“In the event of another wildfire on the east side of the lake, the Harrison East Forest Service Road could be once again be closed to prevent traffic congestion in constricted areas,” the statement said.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, and to see an interactive map of active wildfires go to www.bcwildfire.ca.

