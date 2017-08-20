Harrison Lake wildfire grows to 30 hectares

The human-caused fire is still zero per cent contained

A wildfire discovered Saturday night on the eastern side of Harrison Lake had grown to 30 hectares by Sunday evening, with zero per cent containment.

The fire – human caused, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service – is 12 kilometers northeast of Harrison Lake, near Slollicum Creek.

More than 20 firefighters were on the ground Sunday battling the blaze. They were supported in the air by four helicopters, plus three air tankers and a spotter plane.

Although the fire poses no risk to any structures, it is labeled as a “fire of note” because of its visibility and large quantity of smoke. It can be clearly seen from nearby Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

The blaze is well south of an earlier fire 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs. That human-caused fire, which has burned since July 1, has scorched 202 hectares and is still only 60 per cent contained.

The Slollicum Creek wildfire is just the latest in this, the worst wildfire season on record for the province for B.C.

So far, more than 9,000 hectares have burned and a state of emergency, declared July 19, has been extended to Sept 1.

A total ban on campfires also exists, bringing fines of $1,150.

But that’s not all.

“If your fire escapes and results in a wildfire,” warns the B.C. environment ministry, “you may be fined anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million and be sentenced to one year in prison.”

