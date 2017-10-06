Hatzic Middle School evacuated

Hatzic Middle school was evacuated this morning (Oct. 6) due to a chemical smell.

Toxic smell turns out to be cleaning fluid

Hatzic Middle school has been evacuated.

Students were escorted out of the school on Friday morning, at about 9:15 a.m., after a “toxic smell” was reported.

Mission Fire Rescue Service is currently on scene.

According to Angus Wilson, school superintendent, there is no danger to any students or staff.

“What happened is somebody put a cleaning [solution] down a sink and that creates a gas smell. The fire department is there, making sure everything is copacetic.”

Wilson called the evacuation a “precautionary” move.

Students are expect to be allowed back into the school soon.