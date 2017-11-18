Heavy downpours expected in parts of Metro Vancouver

Heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area

A rainfall warning is in effect for parts of the Lower Mainland, with heavy downpours expected Saturday evening.

Up to 80 mm of rain are expected to fall in northern sections of Metro Vancouver, specifically Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, sections of Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, Environment Canada said in a statement.

The heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area.

Although there is no rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley, rain and wind reaching 50 to 70 km/hr are expected Sunday morning.

More to come.

