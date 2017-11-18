Heavy downpours expected in parts of Metro Vancouver

Heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area

A rainfall warning is in effect for parts of the Lower Mainland, with heavy downpours expected Saturday evening.

Up to 80 mm of rain are expected to fall in northern sections of Metro Vancouver, specifically Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, sections of Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, Environment Canada said in a statement.

The heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area.

Although there is no rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley, rain and wind reaching 50 to 70 km/hr are expected Sunday morning.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge
Next story
Class sizes dropped from among the worst in B.C.

Just Posted

Class sizes dropped from among the worst in B.C.

Maple Ridge trustees review statistics

VIDEO: emergency landing near Langley airport

Plane lost power during take-off

Heavy downpours expected in parts of Metro Vancouver

Heavy rain will begin to ease off Sunday evening as the frontal system moves south out of the area

Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Abandoned house in Silver Valley area burns

Police investigate string of overnight fires in North Delta

Suspected arson caused damage to vehicles, signage in the area, Delta Police say

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Crash shuts down Highway 91 in Richmond for hours

The stretch of highway was closed for more than 6 hours due to a multi-vehicle accident

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

VIDEO: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

Newest recipients join 6,897 Canadians such as Christine Sinclair, Graham Greene and Mark Messier

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Most Read