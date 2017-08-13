UPDATE: One man in hospital after Maple Ridge shooting

One man was taken to hospital

One man is in hospital after a shooting at a residence in west Maple Ridge on Sunday afternoon.

There were 10 RCMP cruisers, several fire trucks and ambulances at a home between 203rd and 202nd streets on Dewdney Trunk Road.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the shooting is not believed to be random.

“It is not believed there is a further threat to public safety.”

According to a bystander, a man was shot two times, once in the stomach and again in the upper thigh after he was confronted by a man wielding a gun.

The shooting took place in a shed-like structure at the front of the house.

When police arrived, they ordered everybody out of the shed with their hands up.

The victim was helped out by two other men.

He was conscious, coherent and screaming in pain. He was rushed to Ridge Meadows Hospital for his injuries to be assessed.

Uncomfirmed shooting in #MapleRidge. Police appear to be looking for someone towards 203rd Street. One man was taken by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/NNnTzqgdeH — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) August 14, 2017

More to come.