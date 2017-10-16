Heavy rains expected for Lower Mainland

Storms expected to last into Thursdsay

Live in the Lower Mainland? Better pack and umbrella – or at least that’s the message from Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore, as well as a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley.

The rain is coming as a result of a frontal system over central B.C. that is slowly moving southward and is set to bring 50-70 mm of rain.

Two storms, one Monday and one early Wednesday, are also expected to hit the region in the coming days.

Lower Mainland residents should expect flash flooding and heavy water on roads over the course of the week.

This is the second week of wet weather for the region. Last week, Vancouver saw flooding streets as its sewer system was unable to keep up with heavy rains while South Surrey and White Rock received their first round of hail for the season.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.