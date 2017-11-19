Heavy rains are drenching B.C.’s south coast. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Pouring rains and heavy winds continue to pound B.C.’s south coast on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued warnings for a slew of communities across the region.

Wind warnings are in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, an intense frontal system is bringing south and southeast winds up to 70 km/hr to the region.

As a result, ferries have been cancelled and the agency is warning residents to be careful for broken branches and loose objects being blown around by strong gusts.

The Lower Mainland is getting drenched this weekend with up to 90 mm of rain forecasted for the Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeast Metro Vancouver.

Southern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley aren’t expected to get hit with as much rain but will still get up to 50 mm and eastern parts of the Valley could see snow.

Environment Canada is urging people to be cautious are heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flood is possible in low-lying areas and residents should consider moving valuable items to higher areas.

The rain is expected to ease off later Sunday evening.

Lake season has officially started in my backyard. #BCStorm #WestCoast #BeautifulBC #Wetcoast #Rain

A post shared by Aimee (@likalia) on

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funeral honouring fallen police officer Const. John Davidson begins

Just Posted

Funeral honouring fallen police officer Const. John Davidson begins

Thousands march in procession to memorial

Tributes continue for Maple Ridge man killed in accident

Community takes to social media to express condolences for inspirational young man.

On Cooking: The importance of shopping local

Every community, and the products and services being offered within, are different.

Surrey man stabbed multiple times during suspected home invasion

The incident occurred in Fleetwood on Saturday night

Untrending: We are a competitive tribe

We used to compare ourselves to people we knew within our circles of friends and family.

Pitt Meadows gets new art gallery

Arts community celebrates during official opening Saturday

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

VIDEO: Bottle drive helps families fighting cancer

Team Keian event honours memory of six-year-old

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Video: Remembering Louis Riel

A celebration of Métis culture at historic Fort Langley

Surrey’s Sourdif makes Giant debut

Vancouver Giants coach among those impressed by Surrey teen

Most Read