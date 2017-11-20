Heavy snowfall expected on Coquihalla

A snow plow pushes snow away from the roads during a cold winter’s day. (FILE PHOTO)

If you’re travelling through highway passes today you should be extra careful.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Monday for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt with total amounts of about 20 cm is expected.

“Unsettled conditions in the wake of a frontal system will continue to bring snow to the Coquihalla and Kootenay passes today,” reads the alert from the national weather agency.

RELATED: COQUIHALLA BRIEFLY CLOSED AFTER ACCIDENTS

“Additional snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm are expected. The snow will ease this evening.”

Driving conditions change rapidly in mountains and Environment Canada wants to remind motorists to prepare. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.