High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling Sunday, due to adverse weather conditions.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the Strait of Georgia prompting the travel advisory as high winds and high wave height is affecting travel. Mid-morning and afternoon sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Duke Point to Tsawwassen are cancelled, while other routes are seeing slight delays. The Coastal Inspiration is also causing delays due to mechanical issues with the ship cancelling a 2 p.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen.

Those travelling from Comox to Powell River and some of the Northern Gulf Islands are also facing cancellations on morning routes.

Follow BC Ferries on Twitter or visit them online for updates on sailings throughout the day.