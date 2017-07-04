Highway 5 closed after possible fatal crash

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 in the southbound lanes.

UPDATE: 7:52 a.m.

Early reports are indicating at least two people are believed dead following a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

It appears only a single vehicle was involved in the incident.

More to come.

————-

Highway 5 is closed southbound between Merritt and Kamloops because of a vehicle incident.

The road is shut down at exit 336 and the junction with Highway 97D to Logan Lake.

It appears the incident happened sometime after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The estimated time of reopening is noon.

The cause of the incident is not known.