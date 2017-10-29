Holiday train making its way to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This year’s CP Rail Holiday Train will make its stop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Friday Dec. 16, featuring Alan Doyle, former lead singer of Great Big Sea.

This year’s event will kick off in Montreal on November 25 and 26, 2017 respectively, with two trains will make the festive journey, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada. The trains will visit 182 communities along CP’s network.

It will make its first stop at the train station in Haney, across from the Billy Minor Pub at 7:30 p.m., with Doyle and his band hitting the stage from 7:45 to 8:15 p.m. From there, the train will make its journey to Pitt Meadows on Harris Road, arriving at 8:55 p.m. The show will wrap up at 9:30 p.m.

Each event is completely free, with CP encouraging every attendee bring donations for the food bank.

“The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities,” said Keith Creel, CP’s president and chief executive officer. “People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show – all in the name of community. The holiday season is the best time of the year, and we look forward to bringing together thousands of Canadians and Americans this season for this incredibly important cause and a great time.”