Holiday weekend traffic backlog begins

One of the busiest travelling days is here with thousands making a beeline out of the Lower Mainland along Highway 1 and other thoroughfares.

Highway 1 is already clogging up, with Drive BC cameras showing bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout much of the Fraser Valley.

Check out highway cams, border time waits, and BC Ferries traffic below, or find accident updates through the Drive BC Twitter feed here.

232nd Street highway cam

Mt. Lehman (Abbotsford) highway cam

Sumas Way (Abbotsford) highway cam

Evans Road (Chilliwack) highway cam

Bridal Falls highway cam

Hunter Creek (near Hope) highway cam

Check traffic at BC Ferries terminals here

Check border crossing wait times here