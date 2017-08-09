Homicide investigators speak to ‘persons of interest’ as they track victim’s final hours

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has spoken with a number of persons of interest relating to the murder of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, 19, who police described as a good student that was finally healthy after persevering through health issues.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster held a media conference Thursday, the day after the teenager’s body was found by Surrey firefighters in a burned-out SUV at 12:20 a.m. in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

Foster said Dhesi was last seen leaving her family home at 9 p.m. Tuesday night – 3½ hours before her body was discovered in her family-owned SUV.

“I understand she was going to meet friends,” Foster said, noting she could not reveal if the Surrey teenager actually kept the appointment with her friends.

Investigators do not believe the 18700-block of 24 Avenue area is where the murder was committed.

“I can’t speak to where we believe the initial crime scene was,” Foster said.

Police have spoken with a number of persons of interest, she said, noting she cannot speak to the nature of the relationship they had with the victim.

“The number of suspect, or suspects, all I can say is we are speaking with persons of interest.”

Asked by email Saturday if there is any concern that a suspect or person of interest may have left the country, Foster said she “can’t give any information out (on) persons of interest or potential suspects.”

Foster told media Thursday that Dhesi had struggled with health issues the last couple of years, and recently recovered from a kidney transplant.

“She persevered through all of that, and to have this happen is overwhelming for the family. They are very upset and our hearts and thoughts are with them right now.”

The Kwantlen Student Association released a statement Thursday offering condolences to the family and friends of the Kwantlen Polytechnic University student.

Anyone who knew Dhesi is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT or email at ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca