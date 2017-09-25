Human remains found at Statlu Lake

Coroner to still determine identity of remains found where couple went missing

Statlu Lake is in a mountainous, rural area, north of Agassiz and west of Harrison Lake. RCMP and search and rescue found remains of a body there this weekend, months after a couple went missing in the area. (Google Earth image)

Human remains have been found at Statlu Falls, north of Hemlock Valley.

RCMP announced on Monday that the discovery was made on Sept. 23, by the Kent Harrison Search and Rescue team, who was working with the Agassiz RCMP.

The remains were found in the area of the base of Statlu Falls. RCMP say foul play is not suspected, and that they will be working with the BC Coroner Service to determine the identity of the deceased.

A man and a woman went missing in early July in the area, a very rural corner of the province, north of Agassiz and west of Harrison Lake. The search for Gregory James Tiffin, 44, and Sophie Dowsley, 34, began on July 12. The couple were last seen July 8 in Harrison Hot Springs. Tiffin’s body was found by searchers on July 19 near Statlu Lake.