ICBC warns of text scam

Corporation says customers should delete texts that appear to offer a refund

ICBC says it never uses text messages or social media to communicate sensitive information. (Pixabay)

ICBC is advising its customers to delete any recent text messages claiming to be from the auto insurer, because the messages could be a scam.

Spokeswoman Joanna Linsangen says several customers report receiving texts informing them of a refund for a traffic fine or red-light violation and providing a link to claim the money.

Linsangen says the link directs the user to a site where personal banking information must be entered.

She says the corporation believes the texts are part of a SMiShing scheme, short for SMS phishing, aimed at tricking users to unknowingly download malware onto a mobile device or to send personal information.

A news release from the corporation says it never uses unsecured channels like text messages or social media to communicate sensitive information and it never issues refunds via text or Interac e-transfer.

Customers who have received a suspect message on their mobile device are encouraged to report it to the non-emergency line of their local police department and also to the federal government’s Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The Canadian Press