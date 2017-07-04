IHIT called in to investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Abbotsford apartment

Police and ambulance called to scene about 7 a.m. Tuesday

A forensics identification unit and an Abbotsford Police patrol car were at an apartment complex on Braun Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, where officers are investigating a suspicious death. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Abbotsford to investigate a suspicious death that occurred in an apartment complex.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police and ambulance were called at about 7 a.m. Tuesday to a “suspicious circumstance” in the building in the 33000 block of Braun Avenue.

Bird said she could not elaborate on what precipitated the call.

A deceased man was found in one of the suites, and Bird said the death was found to be suspicious in nature.

She said the death does not appear to have any links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

APD major crime detectives and officers with the forensics identification unit have been on scene all day, and the investigation is now transitioning to IHIT, Bird said.

No further details have been released, including the age of the deceased.

The incident occurred in the McMath apartment building, one of two affordable-housing developments for seniors owned and managed by the Lynnhaven Society on Braun Avenue.

The buildings opened three years ago, replacing a former development on Lynn Avenue which was built in the 1950s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.