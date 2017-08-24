Inmate, 39, dies at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

Cause of death not released by Correctional Service Canada

A 39-year-old inmate died Monday at Matsqui Institution, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC issued a press release on Wednesday afternoon, saying that Shawn Lindstrom died while in their custody.

He had been serving a two-year sentence since Oct. 26, 2016 for possession of property obtained by crime and motor vehicle theft.

CSC said Lindstrom’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

The agency said as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and coroner have been notified, and CSC is reviewing the circumstances of the incident.

Lindstrom’s cause of death has not been released.