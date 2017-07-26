Is this the last toll hike for Golden Ears Bridge?

Motorists saw their Golden Ears Bridge toll charges bumped by a nickle on July 15, resulting in a new fare of $3.20 per crossing for cars with TReO decals.

But the new NDP government has yet to say if that will be the last nickle-and-diming for the bridge. New Democrat leader John Horgan campaigned on removing the tolls on the Golden Ears and Port Mann Bridge completely, during the last May election, while the Liberals said they’d cap yearly toll charges for motorists at $500.

Former Liberal MLA Doug Bing, defeated by NDPer Lisa Beare in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, said the New Democrats should be taken at their word, that they’ll do what they promised.

“They said they’d get rid of the tolls and we haven’t heard anything otherwise, so I assume that’s going to happen,” Bing said.

If tolls are removed, TransLink would still have to find a way to pay the contractor who built the bridge under a public-private-partnership.

When it comes to the Port Mann, he said the cost of the bridge would be added to the provincial debt.

That would take a lot of paperwork, but it could be done, Bing said.

On the plus side, a non-tolled Golden Ears Bridge should help boost business and growth in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. “Obviously, it takes away a disincentive. So I think in the long-term, that should have a positive effect on the community.”

He agreed that road pricing, or road tolls, would be needed to replace that revenue but sees the tolls coming off before road pricing is implemented. Metro Vancouver is currently studying the issue of road pricing.

Somehow, those bridges have to be paid for, he added.

Maple Ridge Coun. Gordy Robson said if the government removes tolls, it will quickly have to introduce road pricing. “I think the public is going to go nuts when they figure this out.”

Maple Ridge NDP MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare weren’t available for comment.

Under the new rates, small trucks with transponders or decals pay $6.35 per crossing, a 10-cent increase, while big trucks pay $9.45, an increase of 15 cents.

TransLink says use of the Golden Ears Bridge is growing steadily, with a 55-per-cent increase in bridge traffic from 2010 to 2016. In total, there were about 13.5 million bridge crossings in 2016.