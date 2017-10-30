It’s dark out, so help motorists see, say Ridge Meadows RCMP

Free reflectors given out Monday afternoon at train station

Did you know that 43 per cent of all pedestrian-related crashes happen between October and January?

Ridge Meadows RCMP and ICBC want to point that out to motorists so they look, drive and think about pedestrian safety during the dark times of the year.

They’re also trying to ensure pedestrians and cyclists are more visible by handing out free reflectors this week, just in time for Halloween.

This afternoon, Monday, Oct. 30, RCMP volunteers and ICBC will be giving out the reflectors today at the Maple Meadows West Coast Express station from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They’ll be doing the same thing on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. at the Pitt Meadows West Coast Express train station on Harris Road.

