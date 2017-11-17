It’s Time trying to find out what Maple Ridge motorists think about transportation

Road pricing commission trying to find a way to toll

How much do you want pay, and how do you want to pay it, to get where you want to go?

TransLink’s Mobility Pricing Independent Commission wants to hear your views in the next few weeks, from Nov. 6 to 24.

The group that’s trying to figure out a road-pricing strategy for Metro Vancouver is asking people to put in their comments and questions about traffic jams, traffic hot spots, and their thoughts on fair ways of charging people for using roads and bridges.

The public consulation process is called the It’s Time project and workshops and online surveys will try to discover some kind of consensus about the topic. A report will follow on the first phase of the public engagement process while more input will be sought in February and March.

A report in late October for the commission found that most people in Metro Vancouver support or are neutral towards road pricing.

According to the survey, 53 per cent of residents believed that mobility pricing would be more fair because they would only use what they pay for. Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read has previously said any road tolling structure has to be fair for the more distant regions in Metro Vancouver.

The new provincial government removed tolls from the Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges on Sept. 1.

