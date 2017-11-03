Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Jason Wallace has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the October 2016 death of Robert Green in rural Langley. file photo

Two killings that took place in Langley last fall are linked, say police, and the man responsible for one of the deaths has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On Oct. 16, 2016 the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to investigate the death of 56-year-old Robert Keith Green, who had been shot and killed in rural Langley.

READ MORE:Victim of Langley homicide a Hells Angel

The investigation unfolded quickly, and 27-year-old Jason Francis Wallace was arrested and charged with second degree murder the following day.

Today (Friday, Nov. 3), in Surrey Provincial Court, Wallace entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter of Green, a Burnaby resident with ties to the Hells Angels.

Today: Jason Wallace entered guilty plea to manslaughter of Robert Green and received 8 yrs. Clary murder linked to Green murder. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) November 3, 2017

Wallace was given an eight-year sentence, according to IHIT.

The remains of Shaun Alan Clary, 27, were found at the side of the road in rural Langley in October, 2016.

“Mr. Green was a well-established member of an organized crime group and investigators have identified links from his murder to the murder of Shaun Allan Clary that occurred overnight on Oct. 24, 2016,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT.

READ MORE: Langley homicide victim identified

While investigators can say that there are links between these two murders, it cannot be confirmed that they are linked to other homicides, or to the ongoing gang conflict, police said.

“It has been just over a year since this heinous act was made a public display, and it will not be forgotten,” said Foster.

“IHIT continues to work with our partner police agencies and are advancing this investigation.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon Foster said she could not comment on why the charges were downgraded from second degree murder to manslaughter, nor was she able to elaborate on the connection between the two murders.

Wallace has a lengthy history with police, including being sentenced to house arrest for stabbing another teen at a house party in 2007.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The charges were laid in 2015, following Wallace’s arrest in 2014, alongside Leonard Pelletier, when B.C.’s gang unit shut down a drug making facility based out of a Langley mansion.

READ MORE: Drug trial underway for Langley man

Meanwhile, police continue to gather information about Clary’s death.

“There are individuals who have specific and intimate details about what happened to Mr. Clary, and investigators are urging those people to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).