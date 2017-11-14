Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock. BP file.

Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock

Prime Minster steps foot in city ahead of Dec. 11 byelection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to tour White Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau will be touring the Five Corners neighbourhood at approximately 1 p.m., visiting a coffee shop and a diner.

His visit comes on the heels of a byelection for the federal South Surrey-White Rock seat, left vacant by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts who is now in a leadership bid for the BC Liberals.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced former White Rock mayor/MLA Gordon Hogg as its candidate for the South Surrey-White Rock seat on Nov. 7. On Monday, the Conservatives selected former minister of national revenue Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

No other candidates were declared as of Tuesday afternoon.

The byelection takes place Dec. 11.

