Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to tour White Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Trudeau will be touring the Five Corners neighbourhood at approximately 1 p.m., visiting a coffee shop and a diner.

His visit comes on the heels of a byelection for the federal South Surrey-White Rock seat, left vacant by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts who is now in a leadership bid for the BC Liberals.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced former White Rock mayor/MLA Gordon Hogg as its candidate for the South Surrey-White Rock seat on Nov. 7. On Monday, the Conservatives selected former minister of national revenue Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

No other candidates were declared as of Tuesday afternoon.

The byelection takes place Dec. 11.