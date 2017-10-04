Knife hold up at Maple Ridge hotel

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an armed robbery which took place at a hotel in the 21000-block of Lougheed Highway, Tuesday.

Police say they got a call at about 10:20 a.m. from the victim who said a man showed a knife, then took off on foot after he got a small amount of cash. Hotel staff weren’t hurt in the incident. RCMP responded with a canine team but no track was found. The name of the hotel wasn’t provided.

The man is white, 35-40 years old, approximately six feet, with a slim build and dark hair, wearing a dark blue or black hoodie, black gloves and dirty blue jeans.