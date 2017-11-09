Langley firm’s golf course faces possible foreclosure

Proceedings are set for Nov. 14 in a Vancouver courtroom.

A Langley developer is facing a foreclosure hearing on one of the most highly-ranked golf courses in the country – which hasn’t been open for play for two years.

On Nov. 14, lawyers representing Pacific Oriental Financial Corporation will be in a Vancouver court to seek an order of foreclosure and sale for the Sagebrush Golf Course in Merritt.

The course is owned by Newmark Sagebrush Holdings, one of the firms under the Newmark banner controlled by Mark Chandler.

The foreclosure proceedings began earlier this year in Kamloops, but have been moved to Vancouver where the lawyers for all the parties are located.

According to court documents, Pacific Oriental Financial loaned Newmark a first mortgage for $4.1 million and a second for $1.525 million, both issued in the fall of 2015.

The mortgages were extended in 2016.

“The first and second mortgages have matured but in breach of their terms they have not been paid,” said a statement of claim by lawyers for Pacific Oriental.

Also seeking money from Newmark are a list of contractors, all of whom have registered liens against the Sagebrush Golf Course.

They include a paving contractor, an irrigation system installer, a metal fabricator, and a fire safety system company.

Despite not being open for two years, Golf Digest ranked Sagebrush, located near the shore of Nicola Lake, the 18th best course in Canada on its Top 30 rankings this year.

The course has been closed since 2014, when its previous owners shut it down and put it up for sale. Newmark bought the course in 2016.

Newmark is also facing a recent court judgement in a case involving CIBC.

The bank made a statement of claim on Sept. 14, alleging that they are owed $225,755.

According to the CIBC claim, Chandler signed up for a CIBC Unlimited Business Operating Account in January, 2015.

Newmark Construction issued “multiple cheques” and requested CIBC pay the amounts until Chandler could make deposits.

“No further depsoits were ever made to Account 1,” said the statement of claim.

CIBC took the matter to court in September.

A default judgment on the matter was issued on Oct. 19, indicating that Chandler and Newmark had failed to respond to the claim in any way.

They were ordered to pay back the money.

Newmark is best known in Langley for its long-delayed Murrayville House condo project. That project, almost finished, is now in the hands of a court-appointed receiver, which is sorting out a number of claims of owernship of units in the building. Creditors have sued Chandler for millions over that project.

