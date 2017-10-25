Langley greenhouse plans massive indoor Christmas light show

Milner Garden Centre presents Glow - 103,000 square feet of lights including musical light tunnel

Enchant Christmas, the world’s largest light display drew sellout crowds in Vancouver last holiday season. With the light show not returning this year, a Langley greenhouse is promising a magical and dazzling alternative.

Milner Village Garden Centre is bringing a 500,000 light show called Glow. The show will feature four different themed light gardens, including a musical light tunnel, inside their greenhouses.

Milner Village Garden Centre has annually hosted a popular Christmas market and other events but hasn’t previously taken on a project of this size.

Inside its Darvonda Nurseries — a major local supplier of plants and vegetables — will be a Christmas light display that promises to the delight young and old, said Dallas Hildebrand, the creator of Glow and the CFO of Darvonda Nurseries.

Dozens of staff are currently hanging lights, creating lit polar bears, reindeer and penguins, along with giant presents to set the greenhouses aglow for the show which includes a Christmas market, a licensed bar and food trucks.

The 103,000 square feet of Christmas light gardens, food trucks and holiday market, begins with a special evening Nov. 22. The website says visitors can warm up with a drink from the bar and bring your appetite because food trucks will also be there every evening. Dozens of local vendors, including artisans and crafters, will be on site.

The Glow website says kids can help Santa locate his lost presents, which are scattered throughout the lighted gardens, while parents amble through the Christmas market.

Glow’s grand opening will be held Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The show will run until Dec. 30.

When the organizers of Enchant brought their massive Christmas light maze to Vancouver last year, there were so many people wanting to go that tickets sold out early, despite the constant rain and muddy conditions.

Organizers tried to find a different space for the light show — one that would provide better drainage and more parking — but couldn’t come up with one and instead moved the show to Texas.

Organizers of Glow are also encouraging people to get their tickets early. And they are adding a fundraising component to their show.

When purchasing a ticket online, use promotion code “LangleyHospice” and 20 per cent ($4 per ticket) of your purchase will go to support the Langley Hospice Society. Or use code “LMHF” and $4 donated to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. Also early bird ticket purchasers will receive a $10 food/beverage voucher for use at the event.

The Glow show will be held indoors, so weather won’t be a factor in the enjoyment, said Glow organizers. Glow is located at 6690 216 St.

To buy tickets go to glowchristmas.ca.

PHOTO BELOW: The Glow website says kids can help Santa locate his lost presents scattered throughout the light gardens while parents amble through the Christmas market.

 

