Lisa Beare named tourism minister

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA and newly-appointed Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare signs the parliamentary roll with Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon on Tuesday, July 18 in Victoria. Photo contributed

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare was named Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on Tuesday, as John Horgan’s NDP cabinet was sworn in.

Due to Horgan’s reshuffling of ministries, Beare is replacing two outgoing Liberal ministers: Shirley Bond, who was Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training; and Sam Sullivan, who oversaw arts and culture as Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development.

As the minister in charge of arts, Beare will be on the hook for her party’s pledge to double the government’s investment in the B.C. Arts Council over four years to $48 million annually.

Beare is one of 10 female ministers appointed by Horgan, resulting in B.C.’s first ever gender balanced cabinet.

This is Beare’s first term as an MLA. She was previously a school board trustee for School District 42 until she won the election in May.

She is currently on an unpaid leave of absence from the board, and has said she will step down officially next year to focus on her duties in Victoria full time.