UPDATE: Hammond’s little library knocked over an accident

Library was propped up on a post in Hammond, but was found broken and knocked over Saturday morning

What some Hammond residents thought was an act of vandalism on their neighbourhood’s little library turned out to be an accident.

Residents in Hammond woke up Saturday to finding their neighbourhood’s little library broken and knocked over, according to posts on social media. The lid was also broken.

A motorist has since come forward, admitting to have backed into the library by mistake and is now repairing the library, the owner has confirmed.

Little libraries have been popping in neighbourhoods up all over the Lower Mainland, designed to promote reading.

The idea is to take a book and return it, or replace it with another book.