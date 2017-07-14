LIVE: Surrey Mayor leads tour of 80-year-old Pattullo Bridge damage

TransLink says its ‘critical’ funding is secured this year to replace 80-year-old bridge

The Pattullo Bridge connecting Surrey with New Westminster is 80 years old and needs replacing (Photo: Surrey Now-Leader)

Bob Moore (Pattullo Bridge rehab construction manager) giving a media tour of damage along the aging Pattullo Bridge today. Posted by Surrey Now-Leader Newspaper on Friday, July 14, 2017

Media are being given a first-hand look at the deterioriation of the Pattullo Bridge today, ahead of this weekend’s closure for repairs.

“Reporters will have an opportunity to see why it’s critical funding is secured this year in order to replace the 80-year-old bridge by 2023,” according to a release.

The tour will be given by Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond

TransLink says the closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday to allow for crews to repair the deck on the south end of the bridge.

Potholes resulting from the particularly cold winter are the main issue, according to TransLink. Though they have been patched, the upcoming closure is required to better repair the underlying concrete deck.

With a bandaid covering her cut, Hepner says she "took one for the team" and it shows how badly Pattullo needs to be replaced #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/lmvi67b0Cu — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) July 14, 2017

During the closure, the crossing will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles.

Since 1999, TransLink has spent more than $50 million to extend the bride’s life span and is currently completing preliminary design work for a replacement.