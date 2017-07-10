Local firefighters on standby to mobilize north

Firefighters awaiting word on whether they go to Interior for wildfires.

Local police are helping out with the forest fire catastrophe in the Interior and firefighters soon could be joining them.

Ridge Meadows RCMP sent three officers to help traffic control and security on Sunday, possibly in the Ashcroft area. E Division RCMP headquarters put out the request as it tries to maintain public safety in the areas where roads are closed and people have been ordered from their homes.

Numerous roads are closed in the central region, and Cache Creek and 100 Mile House have been evacuated as fires sweep through the tinder-dry forests.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue is also currently discussing sending paid-on call and full-time firefighters up north. But no decisions have been made yet. “We don’t want to do anything deplete Pitt Meadows,” assistant fire chief Mike Larson said Monday. They could send the back-up truck to the Interior if requested.

“We’ll do whatever is required by the province.”

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue chief Howard Exner said he hasn’t received a request from the province for any assistance. “We are looking at it right now to see what we can do.”

Because of the dry conditions also in the Lower Mainland, the City of Maple Ridge imposed a burning ban on Friday, prohibiting all open fires, in the rural areas. Fireworks or pyrotechnics are also banned. Exner said Monday that could be upgraded later if conditions worsen.

Anyone who lights a campfire could be fined between $500 and $1,000.

Fires of any kind are banned year round in Pitt Meadows.

Road closures can be found at www.drivebc.ca

Wildfires can be found at www.bcwildfire.ca or on Twitter @BCGovFireInfo and Facebook @BCForestFireInfo.