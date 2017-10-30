Lockdown at Maple Ridge secondary

Maple Ridge secondary was on lockdown Monday morning after a 911 call was made in the area.

Rebekah Seip, a Grade 10 student at the school texted her father at 9:16 a.m., immediately after an announcement on the school’s PA system that the school was on lockdown.

“I looked at my teacher and he started walking towards the door and he looked a little bit panicked but not really. I could still kind of tell something was wrong,” Seip said.

Somebody then announced over the PA that it was a lockdown and to keep everyone inside.

“There were a few kids in the class that were like freaked out and stuff. One girl was like crying and I was really unsure what to do. It was kind of scary,” said Seip.

The whole incident was over in 12 minutes.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk with the Ridge Meadows RCMP says that the 911 call was not related to the school but to a residence nearby and based on the nature of the call, the school made the decision to do an external lockdown.

Gresiuk would not say what the 911 call was about only that it resulted in great urgency at the time and was quickly determined to be unfounded.

“Police responded quickly and the call was completely unfounded so everything was returned to normal,” she said.

“We respond to 911 calls all the time and we take them very seriously and we respond appropriate based on the information we are receiving at the time. When members got there it was entirely a different story,” added Gresiuk.