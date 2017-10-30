Lockdown at Maple Ridge secondary

School lockdown lasted 12 minutes.

Maple Ridge secondary was on lockdown Monday morning after a 911 call was made in the area.

Rebekah Seip, a Grade 10 student at the school texted her father at 9:16 a.m., immediately after an announcement on the school’s PA system that the school was on lockdown.

“I looked at my teacher and he started walking towards the door and he looked a little bit panicked but not really. I could still kind of tell something was wrong,” Seip said.

Somebody then announced over the PA that it was a lockdown and to keep everyone inside.

“There were a few kids in the class that were like freaked out and stuff. One girl was like crying and I was really unsure what to do. It was kind of scary,” said Seip.

The whole incident was over in 12 minutes.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk with the Ridge Meadows RCMP says that the 911 call was not related to the school but to a residence nearby and based on the nature of the call, the school made the decision to do an external lockdown.

Gresiuk would not say what the 911 call was about only that it resulted in great urgency at the time and was quickly determined to be unfounded.

“Police responded quickly and the call was completely unfounded so everything was returned to normal,” she said.

“We respond to 911 calls all the time and we take them very seriously and we respond appropriate based on the information we are receiving at the time. When members got there it was entirely a different story,” added Gresiuk.

Previous story
NDP moves to limit local election money

Just Posted

Lockdown at Maple Ridge secondary

School lockdown lasted 12 minutes.

Pitt Meadows council huddles in special meeting

Called for Monday evening following councillor’s resignation

Pitt Meadows piano concert whimsical and serene

The 21st annual concert at Swaneset will benefit Hope International Development Agency.

Langley City firefighters blast blaze at open house

Firefighters offered a live fire demo and a chance to climb on their trucks.

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Rally against Fern Crescent realignment

Leave “Cathedral Grove” alone.

Gala raises $480,000 for BC Children’s Hospital

Funds support bedside ultrasound system

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Trash haulers rail against proposed Metro Vancouver waste rules

District says regulations will help encourage people to separate trash from recycling, food waste

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

Senior drives into ditch while trying to use phone app

North Vancouver woman had attempted to turn her house lights on

VIDEO: Vancouver’s notorious Downtown Eastside changes with development

Longtime residents say they’re being pushed out

Attorney General appoints three new judges for Fraser Region

Announcement meant to fill vacancies created by two transfers and one retirement

Most Read