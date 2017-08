Ridge Meadows RCMP are going to do a big show and tell tomorrow, Thursday, at their detachment headquarters in downtown Maple Ridge.

Police will be displaying to the media at 10 a.m., a selection of luxury vehicles, guns and drugs that were all seized during a recent investigation into high-level drug trafficking.

“It’s a significant … so it’s great to let everyone know what we’re doing,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.