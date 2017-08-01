Lower Mainland covered in thick wildfire haze

Chilliwack was dark and hazy from wildfire smoke on Tuesday morning. (Justin Cathcart/Twitter)

A thick haze settled over the Lower Mainland on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke rolled in from the interior.

On Monday, Metro Vancouver and Fraser Health issued a air quality advisory, effective this morning, citing “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.”

While none of the stations within the region have exceed their air quality objectives, PM 2.5 levels (fine particulate matter) are on the rise.

As of 8:45 a.m., station in Hope and Agassiz had recorded high PM 2.5 levels while Chilliwack was at medium-high. Stations further west remained normal-low but on Monday afternoon, BC Wildfire Service chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek had warned that a winds from the interior would bring in more wildfire smoke over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasts showed similar concerns: