While the crowd gathers for the headliners, Little Big Town, they enjoy the lively Madeline Merlo

Lively Madeline Merlo heats up the closing night of Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s the final night of Sunfest 2017.

A big crowd is gathering to enjoy this year’s show closing headliners, Little Big Town.

But before that they’ve heard Dirty Mountain, and now Madeline Merlo.

Next up is Bobby Wills and at 9:50, the main stage show will end with the headliners.

Fun continues at The Flats, though, with Whiskey River at 11:15 and at the Saloon Stage with Rollin’ Trainwreck at 9:10 and finally The County Line at 11:15.