Man allegedly kidnapped out of Langley found held against his will with two others

One of those kidnapped managed to call police, prompting their rescue from a Dawson Creek home

A man believed to have been kidnapped from Langley Aug. 29 was found being held against his will, along with others, in a rural Dawson Creek home on Sept. 2.

Langley RCMP said the 21-year-old was reported missing by his family on Aug. 29.

Facebook posts from family and friends of Keith Koponyas indicated that he had been ‘stuffed into an SUV’ and kidnapped.

At the time, police said they couldn’t confirm or refute the kidnapping claim, but were investigating.

The man’s mother continued to issue pleas on Facebook for help to find her son, after going four days without hearing from him.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:50 a.m., Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a rural residence after a woman reported she had been kidnapped and held against her will for several days.

Two individuals escaped their captors and informed police that a third victim was still being held against their will.

The Dawson Creek RCMP called for assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and together attended the home identified where they located a third victim.

All three victims received medical attention for injuries described as non-life threatening, said Dawson Creek RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

The RCMP continue their investigation into this matter, but have no reason to believe there is any risk to the general public.

The man’s mother thanked everyone for supporting them through the the ordeal, but said she wouldn’t be disclosing any more information.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to each and everyone who has reached out to help and support our family,” she wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.