Man and woman suspected in violent store robbery in Mission

A man and woman are wanted in connection to a violent robbery in Mission on Friday.

On Friday (Oct. 6) morning at about 9 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery of the Hatzic Prairie Store on Farms Road.

According to an RCMP press release, a male and female suspect had just fled the scene after assaulting the clerk who sustained significant injuries.

Police have reviewed security video footage from the store and have identified the male and female involved in the robbery, but are not releasing their names at this time.

The male suspect described as six feet tall, 200 pounds with short brown hair and light skin. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, black shirt with the logo CROOKS on the front, a large neck chain and blue jeans.

The female suspect is described as five feet five inches tall, 181 pounds with long blond hair and pale skin.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo depicting broken chains and a black and white leggings

The suspects were seen driving a black 2011 Ford Taurus bearing B.C. license plate FB112T.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects who are presumed armed and dangerous.

If located please call 911 and do not approach the male or female, or the vehicle. If you have any information please contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or call Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8677 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Suspect vehicle