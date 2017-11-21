Man arrested Monday after Surrey Creep Catchers call police

No charges have been laid in second Creep Catchers incident in two weeks

Surrey Creep Catchers are once again keeping Surrey RCMP investigators busy.

Corporal Scotty Schumann said police received a call from the vigilante group on Monday, Nov. 20 at about 5:10 p.m. that they were “about to approach a guy” at Central City Shopping Centre in Whalley.

Surrey Creep Catchers aims to weed out “potential predators” by posing as children online, arranging to meet adults who think they’ve been communicating with a child, confronting them, filming them and then posting the videos on Facebook.

Schumann said police took a man into custody, released him with no charges laid, and the matter is still under investigation.

“The investigators are going to look at the evidence that Creep Catchers has provided us,” Schumann said.

Just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 the Surrey RCMP responded to a “call for service” in the 10300-block of 152nd Street in Guildford, connected to Creep Catchers activity.

“Allegations of child luring were being made against a man,” Schumann said at the time.

In that case investigators reviewed “not only eye witness accounts but also video depicting some of the incident,” he said. A man was arrested and released with no charges laid.

“Police are currently investigating the allegations and will conduct a thorough investigation,” Schumann said at the time. It was still under investigation on Tuesday.

Schumann reiterated Tuesday that police don’t condone Creep Catchers or any other vigilantes conducting investigations without police assistance.

“The better thing would be for them to call us at the onset without taking any action,” Schumann said.



