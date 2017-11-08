VPD Const. Jason Doucette

Man charged after couple killed in Vancouver home

Rockie Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, is facing two counts of second-degree murder

A man has been charged in the double homicide of a Vancouver couple, found dead inside their home.

VPD give more details on Marpole murder

Police say Richard Jones, 68, and Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, were killed in their home near West 64 Avenue and Hudson Street on Sept. 27. Mah-Jones has been identified as an occupational therapist with Vancouver Coastal Health.

Police identify Vancouver double homicide victims

Rockie Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. He is due in court in Vancouver on Nov. 14.

Following the killings, police said investigators were trying to determine a motive for the killing.

Vancouver police are expected to provide more details on the case at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Most Read