SPCA has recommended charges against Stuart Alexander Blackie for allegedly killing, injuring two dachshund dogs, which is the breed pictured. (Pixabay file photo)

Man charged after dog allegedly killed in Surrey

SPCA seeks lifetime ban on owning animals for Stuart Alexander Blackie

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found dead and another one injured.

According to court documents, the incident took place in Surrey on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Stuart Alexander Blackie is charged with killing or injuring an animal and causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

SPCA recommended the charges, which have been approved by the Crown.

Blackie also faces charges of uttering threats in the days that followed.

SPCA Chief Prevention and Enforcement Officer Marcie Moriarty told the Now-Leader that after receiving a call about the dogs on Feb. 17, a constable was sent to investigate.

Two dogs, both dachshunds, were found at the scene, she said.

“One dog was injured and the other, tragically, died,” Moriarty added.

She said the second dog suffered “multiple injuries,” but she couldn’t comment further as the matter is before the courts.

“With the remaining dog it was important to get a veterinary examination, get veterinarian evidence, and in this case, that dog was suffering from multiple injuries,” said Moriarty. “The second part of an investigation, of course, is talking any individuals that might have been involved or witnesses and that was done in his particular case.”

Moriarty said the SPCA feels, if Blackie is convicted, “the egregious nature of this particular case would be an appropriate one to see a lifetime ban.”

Such a ban would prohibit Blackie from owning or having access to animals for the remainder of his life.

Blackie is due in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 27.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report
Next story
BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Just Posted

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Maple Ridge resumes injunction process to remove homeless camp

The city is concerned about growing health, safety and fire risks in the encampment.

Businesses appeal to Maple Ridge council to end homeless camp

City says it expects action in coming days

Man charged after dog allegedly killed in Surrey

SPCA seeks lifetime ban on owning animals for Stuart Alexander Blackie

Proposed Probus Club for Maple Ridge

Probus Club will provide a regular social gathering for those with similar interests

Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Mock disaster response exercise underway in B.C. waters

A number of organizations are taking part in Exercise Salish Sea 2017, simulating the evacuation of a BC Ferries’ vessel.

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Growing up next door to the pink house

Daughter of the man who built the recently-transformed Fort Langley house tells her story

Most Read