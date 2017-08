West Vancouver Police impounded a Ferrari going 210 kilometres per hour over the Lions Gate Bridge. (West Vancouver Police photo)

A 22-year-old West Vancouver man has been charged after West Vancouver Police impounded a Ferrari going 210 kilometres per hour over the Lions Gate Bridge in July.

RELATED: Two-time offender charged with speeding and reckless driving

Yihao Wang was charged with excessive speeding. The speed limit on the bridge is 60 kilometres per hour.

Wang is scheduled to appear at provincial court in North Vancouver on Sept. 3.