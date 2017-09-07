B.C. man facing nine more aggravated sexual assault charges: Mission RCMP

Abbotsford resident Brian Carlisle, 47, has been charged with another nine counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Brian Carlisle is now facing an additional nine charges of aggravated sexual assault, according to a Mission RCMP news release.

Last month (Aug. 3) Mission RCMP issued a news release regarding Abbotsford resident Brian Carlisle, 47, who was facing three charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Carlisle is an HIV-positive man who allegedly had unprotected sex with multiple partners in the Lower Mainland after failing to disclose his status.

After the release, a number of new complainants came forward and Carlisle is now facing a further nine charges of aggravated sexual assault.

The investigation is continuing.

Offences have allegedly occurred in Mission, Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Burnaby, but Carlisle has been known to reside throughout the Lower Mainland, spending several years in the early 2000s in Chilliwack and Hope.

Police are concerned that there are still potential victims out there who are not yet aware of the possible change in their medical status; and, are “encouraged to visit their family physician or primary care provider to receive the appropriate testing,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott, Mission Plain Clothes Commander.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the dedicated tip line at 604-814-1644 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.