VIDEO: Man facing ‘serious charges’ after fleeing through South Surrey berry fields

RCMP say burned-out truck on scene was stolen from Maple Ridge

One man is in custody following a police incident that shut down several blocks between 32 Avenue and 40 Avenue on 176 Street Sunday night.

RCMP were called to the 3200 block of 176 Street at 6:30 p.m. and found “a male [who] was observed pushing a wheelbarrow full of items away from the burning vehicle.”

According to police, the stolen burned-out GMC Sierra pickup on scene had been stolen from Maple Ridge a few days ago and was associated with several break-and-enters where firearms had been taken.

READ: South Surrey motorcyclist on life support

Shortly after, residents along 176 Street reported that the man matching the description of the driver was headed north.

“At one of the residences the male stole a bicycle, and attempted to ride it through the berry fields in an attempt to get away from the police,” an RCMP release reads.

Police found the man in one of the berry fields and took him him into custody after a brief physical altercation.

A 37-year-old Lower Mainland man of no fixed address is presently in custody. He will appear in Provincial Court on Monday to face a number of serious charges.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.