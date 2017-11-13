Man in serious condition after crash in Maple Ridge

The single vehicle crash shut down Lougheed Highway in both directions for at least an hour.

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash along Lougheed Highway early Monday morning.

The call came in at about 2:37 a.m. as a structure fire along the 212oo block of Lougheed Highway.

However, when the first crew from the Maple Ridge fire department arrived on the scene, members discovered a single vehicle lying driver’s side down in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store with a fire in the engine compartment.

The vehicle had been travelling eastbound along the highway at the time of the accident.

Fire crews had to extricate the patient through the sunroof of the car to a waiting ambulance.

Lougheed Highway was shut down for at least one hour as the water supply line had to cross the road to put out the fire.

It is unknown at this time why the accident happened.

Duty chief Doug Armour with the fire department said all three emergency groups worked well together to quickly get the patient out of the vehicle and transported to hospital.

