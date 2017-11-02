Kulwinder Gill of Abbotsford was killed in April 2009.

Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years

Iqbal Gill of Abbotsford among four men charged in plot to kill Kulwinder Gill

An Abbotsford man who was involved in a plot to kill his wife in what was made to look like a hit-and-run accident has received a 10-year jail term.

Iqbal Gill, 53, was sentenced Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty last month to the conspiracy charge.

His wife, Kulwinder Gill, 42 was killed in April 2009.

Gill was one of four men charged with her death and the third to plead guilty.

Evidence already presented in court is under a publication ban because the fourth man – Gurpreet Atwal, 30 – has yet to go to trial on a charge of first-degree murder. The trial is slated to begin in May 2018.

The publication ban prohibits outlining the role that each man played in the killing and the role that Atwal allegedly played.

Kulwinder had been out for a walk with her husband on April 27, 2009, when she was struck by a pickup truck in the rural area of Townshipline and Bell roads, east of Highway 11, in Abbotsford.

Responding officers were flagged down by her husband, who led them to a water-filled ditch, where Kulwinder had been thrown by the impact.

A suspect vehicle with signs of damage was seized by police on acreage several blocks away.

The incident was initially believed to be a hit-and-run collision, but police soon began investigating it as a suspicious death.

Gill, Atwal and two other men – Sukhpal Johal and Jaspreet Sohi – were charged in April 2013.

Sohi, 32, of Surrey pleaded guilty in October 2015 to a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and was sentenced to time served plus one day in jail. A first-degree murder charge was stayed.

Johal, 30, of Surrey pleaded guilty in June 2016, also to a conspiracy charge, and received a 10-year sentence. After he was give double credit for time already served, he was left with three and a half years in prison.

Previous story
Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

Just Posted

Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the woman died of an overdose

Chilliwack school district posts plan for sexual orientation talks

Issue kicked off by earlier Facebook post from trustee Neufeld

Gas prices jump overnight in Lower Mainland

It’s as high as 144.9 cents in some parts of Vancouver

New neighbour helps put out house fire in Maple Ridge

Helps wheel out man in wheelchair, then grabs a garden hose

Maple Ridge hosts fentanyl forum

How to get through to ‘weekend warriors’

Technical review of George Massey Tunnel underway

The independent review is expected to take six months

LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials speak in Vancouver

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

5 to start your day

B.C. man’s life ruined by lenders, snow coming for Lower Mainland and more

Most Read