Man mounts Paramount sign

It was a different kind of show at the former Paramount Theatre in Kelowna over the weekend

A young man was seen climbing the Paramount sign on Sept. 16, 2017. Image credit: contributed

When the historic Paramount sign was refurbished earlier this year, no one expected it would be made in to a jungle gym.

All eyes were up at the sky Saturday evening in downtown Kelowna as a young man was seen scaling the iconic landmark.

According to a witness, a young man wearing a black backpack was seen climbing the sign at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Once he got to the top he took off across the building’s roof.

A group of people were seen cheering him on from below. One shouted that he was going to be famous as everyone took his photo.

Ronmor Developers out of Calgary owns the property. It embarked on redeveloping the 70-year-old Paramount Theatre in 2016 which, according to the company’s vice president Doug Porozni, was a “significant task.”

Ronmor was made aware of the incident but did not wish to comment on the matter, stating that they would leave it in the hands of the RCMP.

A Tim Hortons has since opened in the building and this summer CRAFT Beer Market announced that it will be starting construction this year, with plans to open in early 2018.

The new Kelowna location will feature 482 seats, including a three-season rooftop patio with greenery and heaters for the cooler days.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident was not reported to police and they have no files open on the matter.

